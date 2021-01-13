TRICKSTER

Tuesdays @ 9 p.m. on The CW Philly

The CW’s new drama TRICKSTER, based on the bestselling trilogy of novels by Eden Robinson, tells the story of the Indigenous Gothic, spirits, ancient magic, deadly rites of passage in a coming of age story unlike any you’ve ever seen.

Jared (Joel Oulette) is an Indigenous teen struggling to keep his dysfunctional family above water. Jared holds down an after-school job and cooks ecstasy on the side to support his separated parents: partying mom Maggie (Crystle Lightning), who self-medicates an undiagnosed mental illness, and unemployable dad Phil (Craig Lauzon), who has a painkiller addiction and a new girlfriend. But when Jared starts seeing strange things – talking ravens, doppelgängers, skin monsters – his already chaotic life is turned upside down. At first, he thinks he’s losing his mind, but to his relief, and terror, the supernatural events surrounding him are all too real. There is more than meets the eye to the place Jared grew up, the people he loves – and to Jared himself.

Rounding out the TRICKSTER cast are Kalani Queypo as Wade, Anna Lambe as Sarah, Nathan Alexis as Crashpad, Joel Thomas Hynes as Richie, Gail Maurice as Georgina and as Georgina Lightning as Sophia.

A CBC Original, TRICKSTER is a Sienna Films/Streel Films production, executive produced by co-creators Michelle Latimer (“RISE”) and Tony Elliott (“Orphan Black”) and Sienna Films’ (Cardinal) Jennifer Kawaja and Julia Sereny.