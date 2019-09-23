Comments
Thursday, Oct. 31
Photo Credit: Getty Images/ South_agency
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Once the trick-or-treating dies down this Halloween, The CW has you covered with some spooking programming. A new special, THE 13 SCARIEST MOVIES OF ALL TIME, will air on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 8-9 p.m., followed by MYSTERIES DECODED from 9-10 p.m.
See below for a recap.
Thursday, Oct. 31
8-9 PM – THE 13 SCARIEST MOVIES OF ALL TIME
9-10 PM – MYSTERIES DECODED
[note: SUPERNATURAL and LEGACIES will be preempted this night.]