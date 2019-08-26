Philadelphia (CW Philly) — The versatile Kate Micucci is heading to National City this fall. Micucci, who starred in The Big Bang Theory and is co-creator of the musical comedy duo, Garfunkel and Oates, will appear in the season premiere of Supergirl.

“She’s [Micucci] amazing and so sparkly and hysterical,” Supergirl’s executive producer Jessica Queller told TVLine. According to Queller, Micucci “has a small cameo as a character working in a museum.”

Queller shared her excitement on social media, re-tweeting TVLine‘s article about the recent casting. “This brings me great joy ♥,” she wrote.

Supergirl will return to The CW Philly on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. following the series premiere of Batwoman.