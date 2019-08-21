Comments
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Can’t choose between flip-flops or heels? No worries! Heeled flip-flops, which debuted in the 90s, are all the rage once again, thanks to trendsetters like Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.
Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Christian Vierig/ Contributor
