Philadelphia (CW Philly) — As if Riverdale hasn’t been dark and mysterious enough, the fourth season will feature the show’s first-ever Halloween episode. Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa dropped hints about the special episode at San Diego Comic-Con.

“We’ve never been able to do a Halloween episode because of scheduling, and it’s just never worked out. We’ve got a really fun, spooky episode for everyone,” he teased.

Lili Reinhart, who portrays Betty Cooper, asked if a character is going to die in the Halloween episode. Aguirre-Sacasa responded, “Yes, someone dies, but no one at this table,” revealing that Betty Cooper and her friends, Archie Andrews [KJ Apa], Jughead Jones [Cole Sprouse], Veronica Lodge [Camila Mendes], and Cheryl Blossom [Madelaine Petsch] will be safe.

On Friday, Aug. 16, Aguirre-Sacasa reminded fans on Twitter that a Halloween episode is in the works.

“Trick or treat. Yep, it’s Halloween in #Riverdale. The night THEY come home,” Aguirre-Sacasa captioned a photo of two trick-or-treaters dressed up as the town menaces, The Gargoyle King and Black Hood.

Trick or treat. Yep, it’s Halloween in #Riverdale. The night THEY come home. 👨🏻‍💻💎🥤🍔☠️👣🧛🏻‍♂️🏃🏻‍♂️🕷🐍🚑 pic.twitter.com/dJVg010PLJ — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) August 16, 2019

The Halloween-themed installment will be episode 4 and will air Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. on The CW Philly. Riverdale returns for its fourth season on Wednesday, Oct. 9.