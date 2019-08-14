Comments
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — When looking at red and white checked print, you might think picnic blanket, but stars like Katy Perry are telling us to think fashion instead. Move aside floral and polka dots, checked patterns are in! Check out stars rocking popular ginham prints below.
Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Adrienne Bresnahan
KATY PERRY
SOPHIA BUSH
JOE JONAS
JACQUI AINSLEY
IMOGEN THOMAS
Do you give this trend your check of approval? Sound off in the comments!