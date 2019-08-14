By Dani Nick
Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Adrienne Bresnahan


Philadelphia (CW Philly) — When looking at red and white checked print, you might think picnic blanket, but stars like Katy Perry are telling us to think fashion instead. Move aside floral and polka dots, checked patterns are in! Check out stars rocking popular ginham prints below.

KATY PERRY

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Mike Coppola/ Staff

SOPHIA BUSH

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ BG024/ Bauer-Griffin/ Contributor

JOE JONAS

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Jacopo Raule/ Contributor

JACQUI AINSLEY

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Mike Marsland/ Contributor

IMOGEN THOMAS

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Dave J Hogan/ Contributor

Do you give this trend your check of approval? Sound off in the comments!

