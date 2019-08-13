



Philadelphia (CW Philly) —

won big last year at the Teen Choice Awards, and the winning streak continued this year. The CW fan favorite took home four trophies, includingfor the third consecutive year.

In addition, teens are still shipping Bughead in 2019. Choice Ship went to Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse for the third year in a row. Sprouse also won Choice Drama TV Actor, and Lili Reinhart took home the Choice Drama TV Actress.

Reinhart did not make it to the awards show; in fact, KJ Apa was the only Riverdale star in attendance, as the rest of the gang spent time on a farm together to celebrate Cole Sprouse, Casey Cott, and Madelaine Petsch’s birthdays. But Reinhart did take to Twitter to share her gratitude for the awards.

Thank you all so much for voting #riverdale ❤️ we are very grateful and blessed to have fans that care so deeply about our show. And I’m forever grateful to @WriterRAS for creating my favorite girl, Betty 👱🏻‍♀️@TeenChoiceFOX — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) August 12, 2019

Thank you all again for voting— I know a lot of you spent so much of your time sending in votes for riverdale and for myself. I am so lucky to have the most passionate fans out there 🥰 — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) August 12, 2019

Sprouse also shared his appreciation on Twitter and quipped, “Going to send my surfboards to Dylan so he can frame them next to the blimps he stole from me as a child.”

As always, thank you guys so much for voting for us at @TeenChoiceFOX . Going to send my surfboards to Dylan so he can frame them next to the blimps he stole from me as a child. — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) August 12, 2019

Riverdale wasn’t the only CW show to take home surfboard trophies. Supernatural’s Jared Padalecki won Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor.

And Stephen Amell took home Choice Action TV Actor for his role in Arrow, but he didn’t seem to believe it. “Wait… hang on… really?!?!?!” Amell tweeted in response to the news.

Jane The Virgin’s Jaime Camil won Choice Comedy TV Actor for the second consecutive year and took to Twitter to share a heartfelt thank you video with his fans.

Check out all of the winners in television below.