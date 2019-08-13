By Dani Nick
Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Kevin Mazur/ Contributor


Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Riverdale won big last year at the Teen Choice Awards, and the winning streak continued this year. The CW fan favorite took home four trophies, including Choice Drama TV Show for the third consecutive year.

In addition, teens are still shipping Bughead in 2019. Choice Ship went to Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse for the third year in a row. Sprouse also won Choice Drama TV Actor, and Lili Reinhart took home the Choice Drama TV Actress.

Reinhart did not make it to the awards show; in fact, KJ Apa was the only Riverdale star in attendance, as the rest of the gang spent time on a farm together to celebrate Cole Sprouse, Casey Cott, and Madelaine Petsch’s birthdays. But Reinhart did take to Twitter to share her gratitude for the awards.

Sprouse also shared his appreciation on Twitter and quipped, “Going to send my surfboards to Dylan so he can frame them next to the blimps he stole from me as a child.”

Riverdale wasn’t the only CW show to take home surfboard trophies. Supernatural’s Jared Padalecki won Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor. 

And Stephen Amell took home Choice Action TV Actor for his role in Arrow, but he didn’t seem to believe it. “Wait… hang on… really?!?!?!” Amell tweeted in response to the news.

Jane The Virgin’s Jaime Camil won Choice Comedy TV Actor for the second consecutive year and took to Twitter to share a heartfelt thank you video with his fans.

Check out all of the winners in television below.

TELEVISION

Choice Drama TV Show
“Riverdale”

Choice Drama TV Actor
Cole Sprouse — “Riverdale”

Choice Drama TV Actress
Lili Reinhart — “Riverdale”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show
“Shadowhunters”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor
Jared Padalecki — “Supernatural”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress
Katherine McNamara — “Shadowhunters”

Choice Action TV Show
“MacGyver”

Choice Action TV Actor
Stephen Amell — “Arrow”

Choice Action TV Actress
Gabrielle Union — “L.A.’s Finest”

Choice Comedy TV Show
“The Big Bang Theory”

Choice Comedy TV Actor
Jaime Camil — “Jane the Virgin”

Choice Comedy TV Actress
Nina Dobrev — “Fam”

Choice TV Villain
Cameron Monaghan — “Gotham”

Choice Reality TV Show
“America’s Got Talent”

Choice Throwback TV Show
“Friends”

Choice Summer TV Show
“Stranger Things”

Choice Summer TV Actor
Noah Schnapp — “Stranger Things”

Choice Summer TV Actress
Millie Bobby Brown — “Stranger Things”

For the full Teen Choice Awards winners list, click here.

