Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Get your calendars out because September is booking up fast! Keep reading for tons of exciting programming coming soon to The CW Philly.

EA SPORTS SPECIAL (working title), a new one-hour program, will air Friday, Sept. 13 from 8-9 PM.

WARIGAMI, a new two-hour movie, will air Sunday, Sept. 15 from 8-10 PM.

TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES will air Thursday, Sept. 19 from 9-10 PM with a one-hour called “Trilogy.”

THE OUTPOST will have a two-hour season finale on Thursday, Sept. 26 from 8-10 PM. Please note that the episodes will air as two separate hours.

In addition to the regularly scheduled airings of MYSTERIES DECODED on Tuesday nights at 9 PM (starting Aug. 13 as previously announced), MYSTERIES DECODED will air on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 8 PM and Sunday, Sept. 29 at 9 PM.

A repeat of ROSWELL: MYSTERIES DECODED will air on Tuesday, Sept.3 at 9 PM.

A repeat episode of PENN & TELLER: FOOL US will air on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 8 PM.

To recap:

Tuesday, Sept. 3

8-9 PM- PANDORA

9-10 PM- ROSWELL: MYSTERIES DECODED (R)

Friday, Sept. 13

8-9 PM- EA SPORTS SPECIAL (working title)

9-9:30 PM- PEAKING (premiere)

9:30-10 PM- PEAKING

Sunday, Sept. 15

8-10 PM- WARIGAMI

Wednesday, Sept. 18

8-9 PM- MYSTERIES DECODED

9-10 PM- HYPNOTIZE ME

Thursday, Sept. 19

8-9 PM- THE OUTPOST

9-10 PM- TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES [one-hour]

Wednesday, Sept. 25

8-9 PM- PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (R)

9-10 PM- HYPNOTIZE ME

Thursday, Sept. 26

8-9 PM- THE OUTPOST

9-10 PM- THE OUTPOST (season finale)