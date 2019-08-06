Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Get your calendars out because September is booking up fast! Keep reading for tons of exciting programming coming soon to The CW Philly.
EA SPORTS SPECIAL (working title), a new one-hour program, will air Friday, Sept. 13 from 8-9 PM.
WARIGAMI, a new two-hour movie, will air Sunday, Sept. 15 from 8-10 PM.
TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES will air Thursday, Sept. 19 from 9-10 PM with a one-hour called “Trilogy.”
THE OUTPOST will have a two-hour season finale on Thursday, Sept. 26 from 8-10 PM. Please note that the episodes will air as two separate hours.
In addition to the regularly scheduled airings of MYSTERIES DECODED on Tuesday nights at 9 PM (starting Aug. 13 as previously announced), MYSTERIES DECODED will air on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 8 PM and Sunday, Sept. 29 at 9 PM.
A repeat of ROSWELL: MYSTERIES DECODED will air on Tuesday, Sept.3 at 9 PM.
A repeat episode of PENN & TELLER: FOOL US will air on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 8 PM.
To recap:
Tuesday, Sept. 3
8-9 PM- PANDORA
9-10 PM- ROSWELL: MYSTERIES DECODED (R)
Friday, Sept. 13
8-9 PM- EA SPORTS SPECIAL (working title)
9-9:30 PM- PEAKING (premiere)
9:30-10 PM- PEAKING
Sunday, Sept. 15
8-10 PM- WARIGAMI
Wednesday, Sept. 18
8-9 PM- MYSTERIES DECODED
9-10 PM- HYPNOTIZE ME
Thursday, Sept. 19
8-9 PM- THE OUTPOST
9-10 PM- TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES [one-hour]
Wednesday, Sept. 25
8-9 PM- PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (R)
9-10 PM- HYPNOTIZE ME
Thursday, Sept. 26
8-9 PM- THE OUTPOST
9-10 PM- THE OUTPOST (season finale)
Sunday, Sept. 29
8-9 PM- BEST OF THE IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL
9-10 PM- MYSTERIES DECODED