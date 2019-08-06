August 4, 2019 (Beverly Hills, CA) – The third season premiere of The CW Network’s electrifying hit series BLACK LIGHTNING will move to an earlier premiere date, now on Monday, Oct. 7 (9-10 PM), paired with the second season debut of ALL AMERICAN. Initially, BLACK LIGHTNING was slated to premiere Monday, October 21 (9-10 PM).
The following is The CW’s updated Fall 2019 premiere schedule:
Sunday, Oct. 6
8-9 PM- BATWOMAN (Series Premiere)
9-10 PM- SUPERGIRL (Season Premiere)
Monday, Oct. 7
8-9 PM- ALL AMERICAN (Season Premiere)
9-10 PM- BLACK LIGHTNING (New Premiere Date)
Tuesday, Oct. 8
8-9 PM- THE FLASH (Season Premiere)
9-10 PM- BATWOMAN (Encore of Series Premiere)
Wednesday, Oct. 9
8-9 PM- RIVERDALE (Season Premiere)
9-10 PM- NANCY DREW (Series Premiere)
Thursday, Oct. 10
8-9 PM- SUPERNATURAL (Season Premiere)
9-10 PM- LEGACIES (Season Premiere)
Friday, Oct. 11
8-9 PM- CHARMED (Season Premiere)
9-10 PM- DYNASTY (Season Premiere)
Tuesday, Oct. 15
8-9 PM- THE FLASH (Original Episode)
9-10 PM- ARROW (Season Premiere)