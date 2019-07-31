



Philadelphia (CW Philly) —

Ana Brenda Contreras,

who portrayed Cristal Jennings in the last season of Dynasty, is leaving The CW series, and Daniella Alonso has been recast as the new Cristal.

Blake Carrington has a new fiancée — sort of.

“Unfortunately, Ana Brenda Contreras will not be returning for the third season of Dynasty due to personal reasons,” executive producer/showrunner Josh Reims told TVLine. “We’d like to thank her for her contributions to the show and wish her all the best. We’re excited to welcome Daniella Alonso who will step into the role of Cristal.”

After the casting news broke, Alonso took to Instagram to share her excitement about her new gig. “Couldn’t be happier to join the @cw_dynasty family,” she captioned her post.

Alonso’s television and film credits include The Fix, Criminal Minds, Animal Kingdom, and Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2. She even appeared in an episode of iZombie in its second season.

This recent Cristal Jennings recast has not been the only major change in Dynasty. Fans of the show will remember, Nathalie Kelley, left the series after the first season, and Nicollette Sheridan stepped down from her role as Alexis Carrington. Additionally, the reboot’s original showrunner, Sallie Patrick, departed, and Josh Reims became the show’s new executive producer and showrunner.

Dynasty season three is set to premiere on Friday, Oct. 11 at 9 p.m. on The CW Philly.