Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Prepare to see a new face in The Salvatore School this fall. Alexis Denisof, who is well-known for portraying Wesley Wyndam-Pryce in The WB series Angel, will star in the second season of Legacies.

Denisof will play Professor Vardemus, who’s described as an “urbane British sorcerer… a bit of a dandy [who] wins over the Salvatore students with his steadfast belief in the superiority of their supernatural world.”

Denisof took to Twitter to confirm the casting news and received an outpouring of support from fans.

Denisof’s new role even convinced some people, who don’t watch Legacies, to start tuning in.

Are you looking forward to seeing Denisoff back on the small screen? Sound off in the comments!

Legacies returns Thursday, Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. on The CW Philly.