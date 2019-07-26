Philadelphia (CW Philly) — The last season of Arrow is coming to The CW this fall, and it’s giving everyone, even the strongest superheroes, all of the feels. Melissa Benoist [Kara Danvers/ Supergirl], Grant Gustin [Barry Allen/ The Flash], Ruby Rose [Kate Kane/ Batwoman], and Caity Lotz [Sara Lance/ White Canary] suited up and shared a heartfelt farewell to Stephen Amell, their favorite hooded hero.

“With Arrow coming to an end, I wanted to send some love to Stephen,” Gustin said. “None of this would’ve been possible without Stephen and without the groundwork that Arrow laid.”

Benoist echoed Gustin’s message but couldn’t help but poke a little fun at Amell.

“Stephen, you are our fearless leader, and you started all of this, and it’s not going to be the same with out you… You’re a big dork, and I love you,” she said.

The newest CW caped crusader, Batwoman, wanted to express her appreciation for Amell, too.

“Stephen, I stared off as a really big fan of Arrow and then got to know you, and you are the most beautiful, kind, and handsome man that I know, and I just want to thank you so much for welcoming me into the family and giving me all the advice about what it’s like to be a superhero,” Rose said.

And of course, Caity Lotz had to say her goodbye to her on-screen ex-boyfriend and good friend.

“So, Arrow season eight, and it’s all coming to an end. So sad… I mean pretty much all of Sara’s family has died on the show anyway, but she’s still got a lot of friends over there,” Lotz quipped.

Check out the video below, and be sure to watch to the end for a special message from Amell!

The eighth and final season of Arrow will premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 9 p.m. on The CW Philly.