Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Attention, Upper East Siders: Brace yourselves for scandalous dirt on Manhattan’s elite— Gossip Girl, the hit CW series that run from 2007-2012, is getting rebooted on HBO Max.

The stars of the original series have not been set to reprise their roles; however, behind the scenes members of the original show will helm the project. Joshua Safran, showrunner of the original Gossip Girl, will write and executive produce the reboot. Additionally, series creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage will serve as executive producers.

“It’s [the reboot] something we’ve been talking about — Josh, Stephanie and I — for a little bit, just in terms of, ‘Is this something we want to explore?’ We’re all so in love with the original and had such an incredible time working on it, and it’s such a big part of our lives. Then the stars aligned and we had availability to jump, and Warners, obviously, it’s something they’re very passionate about. It seemed like the best time and also the best way to do it,” Safran told The Hollywood Reporter.

As far as what viewers can expect, Safran described the reboot as an “extension” of the original.

“It’s just a new look at this particular society in New York, the idea being that society changes constantly. So how has this world changed, how has social media and its effect changed? All of those things allow us to look at the world 12 years on as opposed to just redoing the story. None of us are interested in just redoing a story,” Safran explained.

Check out the reboot’s logline below.

“Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.”

Will you watch the reboot? Sound off in the comments!

XOXO, Gossip Girl