Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Melissa Benoist will direct an episode in the fifth season of Supergirl. The actress who portrays The Girl of Steel talked with Entertainment Weekly about her long-awaited directorial debut.

“I’ve been wanting to direct since Season 3, but couldn’t last year because of scheduling conflicts, so David Harewood did it first,” Benoist explained. “I just felt really drawn to it for a couple of seasons now, just because you know the show so well, and you get to know the character, and the world, and the tone of the show so well that you can’t help but envision certain scenes in a certain way. I want to play with that.”

Benoist knows she has a lot to learn and isn’t taking her new role as director lightly.

“These shows are so massive that it’s not like directing any other show on TV, I would imagine, and everyone has said as much to me. I’m literally trying to be a sponge, and I will learn something new every single day I’m shadowing,” she said.

Benoist’s episode will air in the spring of 2020.

Supergirl will return to The CW Philly on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. following the series premiere of Batwoman.