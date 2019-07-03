



Philadelphia (CW Philly) —

On Friday, June 28, Luke Perry‘s daughter, Sophie, took to Instagram to host a Q&A, which she titled, “Let’s do the thing,” with her followers. Many fans asked about her dad, who passed away in March after suffering a severe stroke, and how she’s dealing with the loss.

One follower asked if the Riverdale cast has been supportive. “Everybody, cast and crew, has been so supportive and amazing. I love those guys,” Sophie answered. “I’m closer to some than others, but if I needed anything, I could go to any of them.”

Another person asked if Sophie has ever seen Riverdale. “No…what is that???,” she quipped. “Just kidding yes I have but it’s a little bit hard for me to watch it now,” she explained.

Someone else, who also lost their dad, told Sophie, “I really look up to you.” Sophie responded, “I’m so sorry for your loss. That means a lot to me. I’m dealing with it all the best I can, but I know it’s the hardest thing. I wish you all the strength in the world.”

Tune in to The CW Philly on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. for the season four premiere of Riverdale, which will be a tribute to Luke Perry.