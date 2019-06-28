By Dani Nick
Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Elizabeth Hachem

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — If you have trouble picking the perfect nail polish color, you’re in luck. In 2019, you don’t have to limit yourself to one color; you can have them all. That’s rightrainbow nails are trending!

If you want in on the trend, you can go with the traditional, bright hues of the rainbow.

If you’re feeling even more daring, you can rock neon nails.

But if highlighter yellow is too adventurous for your taste, consider going for a more muted look with pastel polishes.

You can also stick with a theme, like this summer, sunset vibe.

 

 

