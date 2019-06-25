Philadelphia (CW Philly) — The first round of Teen Choice Award nominations were announced on Wednesday, June 19, and CW shows received 33 nominations. Among the nominations, Jon Cryer got a nod for Choice TV Villain for his rendition of Lex Luthor on Supergirl, and fan favorite Riverdale lead the pack with seven total nominations. Check out the list of TV nominees below. (** indicates a CW nomination)
Choice Drama TV Show
Good Trouble
Marvel’s Runaways
Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists
** Riverdale
Star
The Resident
Choice Drama TV Actor
** Adam Huber – Dynasty
** Cole Sprouse – Riverdale
Justin Hartley – This Is Us
** K.J. Apa – Riverdale
Oliver Stark – 9-1-1
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Choice Drama TV Actress
** Camila Mendes – Riverdale
Cierra Ramirez – Good Trouble
** Lili Reinhart – Riverdale
Maia Mitchell – Good Trouble
Ryan Destiny – Star
Sofia Carson – Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show
** Charmed
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
** Legacies
Shadowhunters
** Supernatural
** The 100
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor
Aubrey Joseph – Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger
** Bob Morley – The 100
Dominic Sherwood – Shadowhunters
Harry Shum Jr. – Shadowhunters
** Jared Padalecki – Supernatural
Ross Lynch – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress
** Danielle Rose Russell – Legacies
Ellen Page – The Umbrella Academy
Katherine McNamara – Shadowhunters
Kiernan Shipka – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
** Melonie Diaz – Charmed
Olivia Holt – Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger
Choice Action TV Show
** Arrow
** DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
Gotham
MacGyver
** Supergirl
** The Flash
Choice Action TV Actor
Ben McKenzie – Gotham
** Brandon Routh – DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
Brenton Thwaites – Titans
** Grant Gustin – The Flash
Lucas Till – MacGyver
** Stephen Amell – Arrow
Choice Action TV Actress
** Candice Patton – The Flash
** Danielle Panabaker – The Flash
** Emily Bett Rickards – Arrow
Gabrielle Union – L.A.’s Finest
Jessica Alba – L.A.’s Finest
** Melissa Benoist – Supergirl
Choice Comedy TV Show
black-ish
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Fuller House
** Jane the Virgin
One Day at a Time
The Big Bang Theory
Choice Comedy TV Actor
Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Anthony Anderson – black-ish
Daniel Radcliffe – Miracle Workers
** Jaime Camil – Jane the Virgin
Jim Parsons – The Big Bang Theory
Marcel Ruiz – One Day at a Time
Choice Comedy TV Actress
Candace Cameron Bure – Fuller House
** Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin
Kaley Cuoco – The Big Bang Theory
Nina Dobrev – Fam
Sarah Hyland – Modern Family
Yara Shahidi – black-ish
Choice TV Villain
Adam Scott – The Good Place
Cameron Monaghan – Gotham
** Jon Cryer – Supergirl
Luke Baines – Shadowhunters
** Sarah Carter – The Flash
** Sea Shimooka – Arrow
Choice Ship
Katherine McNamara & Dominic Sherwood – Shadowhunters
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Lana Condor & Noah Centineo – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Laura Marano & Noah Centineo – The Perfect Date
** Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse – Riverdale
** Madelaine Petsch & Vanessa Morgan – Riverdale
Choice Reality TV Show
America’s Got Talent
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Lip Sync Battle
Queer Eye
The Masked Singer
The Voice
Choice Throwback TV Show
All That
Beverly Hills, 90210
Friends
Moesha
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
The Office
Voting is open until Tuesday, June 25. Click here to cast your votes! If you’d like to check out the full Teen Choice nominee list, which includes categories in music and movies, click here.
The 2019 Teen Choice Awards will air on Sunday, August 11 at 8 p.m. on Fox.