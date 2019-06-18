By CW Philly Staff
Filed Under:All American, Arrow, Batwoman, Black Lightning, Charmed, CW Fall 2019 Premiere Dates, CW Shows, Dynasty, Legacies, Nancy Drew, riverdale, Supergirl, Supernatural, The Flash, TV Schedule
Photo Credit: The CW

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for The CW has announced its fall schedule! October is going to be an exciting month with the series premieres of Batwoman and Nancy Drew and CW favorites like Riverdale and The Flash returning with all new episodes. Check out the fall premiere schedule below.

Sunday, October 6
8-9 PM- BATWOMAN (Series Premiere)
9-10 PM- SUPERGIRL (Season Premiere)

Monday, October 7
8-9 PM- ALL AMERICAN (Season Premiere)
9-10 PM- BATWOMAN (Encore of Series Premiere)

Tuesday, October 8
8-9 PM- THE FLASH (Season Premiere)
9-10 PM- BATWOMAN (2nd Encore of series premiere)

Wednesday, October 9
8-9 PM- RIVERDALE (Season Premiere)
9-10 PM- NANCY DREW (Series Premiere)

Thursday, October 10
8-9 PM- SUPERNATURAL (Season Premiere)
9-10 PM- LEGACIES (Season Premiere)

Friday, October 11
8-9 PM- CHARMED (Season Premiere)
9-10 PM- DYNASTY (Season Premiere)

Tuesday, October 15
8-9 PM- THE FLASH (Original Episode)
9-10 PM- ARROW (Season Premiere)

Monday, October 21
8-9 PM- ALL AMERICAN (Original Episode)
9-10 PM- BLACK LIGHTNING (Season Premiere)

Who’s looking forward to The CW’s fall premiere line-up? Which show are you most excited to watch? Sound off in the comments!

CW Philly Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s