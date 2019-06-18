Philadelphia (CW Philly) — It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for— The CW has announced its fall schedule! October is going to be an exciting month with the series premieres of Batwoman and Nancy Drew and CW favorites like Riverdale and The Flash returning with all new episodes. Check out the fall premiere schedule below.

Sunday, October 6

8-9 PM- BATWOMAN (Series Premiere)

9-10 PM- SUPERGIRL (Season Premiere)

Monday, October 7

8-9 PM- ALL AMERICAN (Season Premiere)

9-10 PM- BATWOMAN (Encore of Series Premiere)

Tuesday, October 8

8-9 PM- THE FLASH (Season Premiere)

9-10 PM- BATWOMAN (2nd Encore of series premiere)

Wednesday, October 9

8-9 PM- RIVERDALE (Season Premiere)

9-10 PM- NANCY DREW (Series Premiere)

Thursday, October 10

8-9 PM- SUPERNATURAL (Season Premiere)

9-10 PM- LEGACIES (Season Premiere)

Friday, October 11

8-9 PM- CHARMED (Season Premiere)

9-10 PM- DYNASTY (Season Premiere)

Tuesday, October 15

8-9 PM- THE FLASH (Original Episode)

9-10 PM- ARROW (Season Premiere)

Monday, October 21

8-9 PM- ALL AMERICAN (Original Episode)

9-10 PM- BLACK LIGHTNING (Season Premiere)

Who’s looking forward to The CW’s fall premiere line-up? Which show are you most excited to watch? Sound off in the comments!