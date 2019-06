New series PANDORA will premiere on Tuesday, July 9 at 8 PM. The premiere episode will encore on Friday, July 12 at 9 PM.

THE OUTPOST premiere episode will encore on Friday, July 12 at 8 PM. [Season two premiere remains, as previously announced, on Thursday, July 11 at 9 PM].

New series BULLETPROOF will premiere on Sunday, July 28 at 8 PM.

New series HYPNOTIZE ME will premiere on Wednesday, August 7 at 9 PM. Encores will air Sundays at 9 PM starting August 11.

New series TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES will premiere with back-to-back episodes on Thursday, August 8 at 8 PM & 8:30 PM.

New series MYSTERIES DECODED will premiere on Tuesday, August 13 at 9 PM.

I SHIP IT, cycle 2 for broadcast, will premiere on Monday, August 19 at 9:30 PM.

New series RED BULL PEAKING will premiere with back-to-back episodes on Friday, September 13 at 9 PM & 9:30 PM. Programming for Fridays from 8-9 PM, starting September 13, will be announced at a later date.

To recap:

Tuesdays, July 9 – August 6

8-9 PM- PANDORA

9-10 PM- THE 100

Friday, July 12

8-9 PM- THE OUTPOST (R)

9-10 PM- PANDORA (R)

[Note: MASTERS OF ILLUSION and THE BIG STAGE will be preempted this night]

Sundays, July 28 – August 4

8-9 PM- BULLETPROOF

9-10 PM- SUPERNATURAL ®

Wednesdays, starting August 7

8-9 PM- PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (R)

9-10 PM- HYPNOTIZE ME

Thursdays, starting August 8

8-8:30 PM- TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES

8:30-9 PM- TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES

9-10 PM- THE OUTPOST

Sundays, starting August 11

8-9 PM- BULLETPROOF

9-10 PM- HYPNOTIZE ME ®

Tuesdays, starting August 13

8-9 PM- PANDORA

9-10 PM- MYSTERIES DECODED

Mondays, starting August 19

8-9 PM- PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

9-9:30 PM- WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

9:30-10 PM- I SHIP IT

Fridays, starting September 13

8-9 PM- TBA

9-9:30 PM- RED BULL PEAKING

9:30-10 PM- RED BULL PEAKING