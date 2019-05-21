



By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Graduation season is here! Whether you know someone moving up to middle school, graduating high school or college, it’s time to applaud their accomplishments. Check out our gift guide below to find the perfect present for your special grad.

Moving To Middle School

Letters To My Future Self

Help your grad create a time capsule that captures meaningful memories.

Click here to shop.

I Think I Can Art Print

Teach your grad the importance of a positive mindset with a bright, motivational poster.

Click here to shop.

Magnetic Poetry Kit

Remind your grad that writing can be a fun and creative process.

Click here to shop.

Graduating High School

Long Distance Friendship Lamp

Choosing a college thousands of miles away from home doesn’t mean the end of friendships. Stay connected with loved ones with a Long Distance Friendship Lamp.

Click here to shop.

Microwave Pasta Pot

College is all about convenience, and dinner is made easier with a Microwave Pasta Pot.

Click here to shop.

Homesick Diffuser

No matter how far away, your grad can get a real sense of home with a Homesick Diffuser.

Click here to shop.

Graduating College

Lovebox Spinning Heart Messenger

Text messaging can get boring; liven things up and stay connected with the ones that matter most with Lovebox.

Click here to shop.

Wishbeads Intention Bracelet

Help grads remember their intentions by wearing them with a Wishbeads Intention Bracelet.

Click here to shop.

World Traveler’s Cork Globe

Inspire your college grad to travel the world before life gets too busy.

Click here to shop.

Congratulations, Class of 2019!