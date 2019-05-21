



By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Legends of Tomorrow’s action-packed season is coming to an end on Monday, May 20, and Caity Lotz, who portrays Sara Lance A.K.A. the White Canary, talked to TVLine about what fans can expect out of the finale.

First and foremost, viewers need to brace themselves for epic costume switches. Instead of wearing their normal gear, the Legends will be dressed as Supergirl, Green Arrow, and The Flash. But this costume swap isn’t just for fun; there’s a method to the madness.

“If we made the commercial as us people would be like, ‘Who’s White Canary and Captain Steel?’ People need the franchisable superheroes to get them in the door,” Lotz explained to TVLine.

Viewers can also bank on another entertaining performance from Sara Lance. Most of the details are being kept under wraps, but Lotz doesn’t seem to be thrilled about it.

“I used to work at SeaWorld when I was, like, 16, dancing in shows,” she recalled while rolling her eyes. “It [finale performance] really reminded me of that.”

As far as the future of the Legends, Lotz said there’s a moment in the finale that will leave viewers with huge questions.

“There will be one thing, with one person where you’ll go, ‘Wait, what?’ ‘What’s going to happen?’,” Lotz teased.

The season finale will air Monday, May 20 at 8 p.m. on The CW Philly.