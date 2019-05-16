



May 16, 2019 (New York) — The CW Network presented its new Fall schedule for the 2019-20 season to advertisers, affiliates and national media at the City Center in New York today.

The CW heads into next season riding a wave of creative momentum and expansion, with more original programming all year round, and a new Fall line-up boasting scripted series in every single time period across our six-night schedule. We have 14 returning series for next year and adding to that three exciting new shows, including our newest superhero, the thrilling BATWOMAN, the mystery and suspense of NANCY DREW and the aspirational KATY KEENE, based on the Archie Comics characters. As the original multiplatform network, combining our linear broadcast and our best in class Ad-supported digital services with our ability to harness social like no one else, The CW’s distinct brand and programming strategy perfectly positions this network to grow and thrive in the current media landscape. — Mark Pedowitz, President, The CW

The CW heads to Gotham City for the first time with Ruby Rose starring as BATWOMAN premiering on Sundays (8-9 PM), followed by SUPERGIRL (9-10 PM).

Acclaimed drama ALL AMERICAN heads to a new night on Mondays (8-9 PM), followed by the tight-knit family of superheroes on BLACK LIGHTNING (9-10 PM).

The CW’s biggest multiplatform hit THE FLASH is back on Tuesday (8-9 PM), followed by the final season of ARROW (9-10 PM) on a new night.

RIVERDALE returns for season four anchoring Wednesday (8-9 PM) , followed by The CW’s suspenseful, supernatural take on the iconic detective NANCY DREW (9-10 PM).

Sam and Dean Winchester bring their journey to a conclusion as SUPERNATURAL returns for its 15th and final season Thursday (8-9 PM), followed by the supernatural student body of The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted returning for the second season of LEGACIES (9-10 PM).

CHARMED (8-9 PM) and its formidable “Power of Three” heads to a new night, followed by the return of the warring Carrington and Colby clans on DYNASTY (9-10 PM).

The CW has five original scripted series lined up for midseason including the aspirational new series KATY KEENE, based on characters from Archie Comics, along with returning series DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW, IN THE DARK, ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO and THE 100.

The CW will once again launch its 2019-20 season in October, with premiere dates to be announced later. The IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL returns to kick off the new season with an exclusive two-night telecast. Air dates will be announced at a later date.

Following is The CW’s Fall Primetime Schedule for the 2019-2020 Season.

SUNDAY

8-9 PM- BATWOMAN (New Series)

9-10 PM- SUPERGIRL

MONDAY

8-9 PM- ALL AMERICAN (New Night)

9-10 PM- BLACK LIGHTNING

TUESDAY

8-9 PM- THE FLASH

9-10 PM- ARROW (New Night)

WEDNESDAY

8-9 PM- RIVERDALE

9-10 PM- NANCY DREW (New Series)

THURSDAY

8-9 PM- SUPERNATURAL

9-10 PM- LEGACIES

FRIDAY

8-9 PM- CHARMED (New Night)

9-10 PM- DYNASTY