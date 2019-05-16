Luke Perry, who portrayed Fred Andrews, passed away in March after suffering a severe stroke. By Dani Nick
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Following Luke Perry’s passing in March, Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa had to figure out the best way to write Perry’s character, Fred Andrews, off the show.

“We knew we had to honor Luke and address Luke’s death on the show. When Luke had passed, we had already pretty much plotted out the end of this season and written the end of this season. Rather than try to squeeze something in and potentially not get it right, we thought, ‘Let’s take a beat and let’s figure out really what would be the best way to honor Luke and to honor the character of Fred, and let’s do it at the top of season four,'” Aguirre-Sacasa told Entertainment Tonight. 

Aguirre-Sacasa said that they “have an idea,” however, the complete plan is still under wraps.

“Honestly though, things may change over the next month, and I’d rather not say for fear of it changing,” he explained.

One detail has been establishedviewers can expect to see more of Molly Ringwald, who portrays Archie’s mother, in the upcoming season.  

“We love Molly and we always love having her. I think she’s going to be a bigger presence next season for sure,” Aguirre-Sacasa revealed.

Stay tuned for a season four premiere date. 

