Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Priscilla Quintana, whose film credits include Traffik and Polaroid, has been cast as the lead in The CW’s new summer sci-fi action series, Pandora.

On Tuesday, May 7, Quintana announced the news on Instagram. “So happy to finally be able to announce this. We just wrapped our first week of production and I am feeling so overwhelmed with joy and pure gratitude,” she said in her post.

Set in the year 2199, PANDORA is a sci-fi action series about a resourceful young woman who has lost everything but finds a new life at Earth’s Space Training Academy where she and her friends learn to defend the galaxy from threats, both alien and human. When secrets about the nature of her own identity begin to surface, she must uncover the truth, and whether she will be humanity’s savior or the instrument of its destruction.

The “resourceful young woman” is Quintana’s character, Jax who’s also known as Pandora. According to Deadline, “Jax is super smart, naturally inquisitive, empowered, and with a quick acerbic wit. As traumatic as the death of her parents was for her, her world will be turned upside down even more when she learns her whole life is a lie.”

The rest of the Pandora cast has been set as well. Oliver Dench, Raechelle Banno, John Harlan Kim, Ben Radcliffe, Banita Sandhu, Martin Bobb-Semple, and Noah Huntley will be joining Quintana on the small screen this summer. For more information on the actors’ Pandora characters, click here.

Production is currently underway, so stay tuned for a summer premiere date.