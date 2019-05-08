



By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Attention, procrastinators: Mother’s Day is this weekend. If you haven’t shopped yet, we’re here to help! Check out our gift guide below.

For the Cook:

(1) My Family Cookbook

Never lose a family recipe again with this customizable recipe book that has enough space to include 80 recipes!

Click here to shop.

(2) Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering

Fans of Joanna Gaines will love this cookbook!

Click here to shop.

For the Chocoholic:

(1) Aurora Grace Chocolates

Hand painted chocolates, French macarons, and freshly baked pastries — enough said.

Click here to shop.

(2) Marcie Blaine Artisanal Chocolates

From spiked egg nog to prosecco, you’re sure to find a unique chocolate flavor the mom in your life will love at Marcie Blaine.

Click here to shop.

For the Fitness Guru:

(1) Self-Rolling Smart Yoga Mat

Rolling your own yoga mat is so 2018. Let the mat do the work for you with a self-rolling yoga mat!

Click here to shop.

(2) AllBirds Wool Runners

AllBird Wool Runners keep feet cozy and comfortable, while minimizing odor.

Click here to shop.

For the Queen:

(1) Plush Robe

Everyone deserves a new, cozy robe.

Click here to shop.

(2) Jade Facial Roller

De-stress with a Jade Facial Roller.

Click here to shop.

For the Nature Lover:

(1) Succulents Assortment

A nature lover can never have enough succulents!

Click here to shop.

(2) Mandala Wind Spinner

Get memorized by a Mandala Wind Spinner.

Click here to shop.

For the Hard To Please:

(1) Deep Cleaning Amazon Home Services

Let Amazon handle the spring cleaning.

Click here to shop.

(2) Family Names Throw Pillow

Family rooms can get an upgrade with a customizable Family Name Throw Pillow.

Click here to shop.

Let us know if you end up purchasing any of these gifts!