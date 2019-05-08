Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
By Dani Nick
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Attention, procrastinators: Mother’s Day is this weekend. If you haven’t shopped yet, we’re here to help! Check out our gift guide below.
For the Cook:
(1) My Family Cookbook
Never lose a family recipe again with this customizable recipe book that has enough space to include 80 recipes!
(2) Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering
Fans of Joanna Gaines will love this cookbook!
For the Chocoholic:
(1) Aurora Grace Chocolates
Hand painted chocolates, French macarons, and freshly baked pastries — enough said.
(2) Marcie Blaine Artisanal Chocolates
From spiked egg nog to prosecco, you’re sure to find a unique chocolate flavor the mom in your life will love at Marcie Blaine.
For the Fitness Guru:
(1) Self-Rolling Smart Yoga Mat
Rolling your own yoga mat is so 2018. Let the mat do the work for you with a self-rolling yoga mat!
(2) AllBirds Wool Runners
AllBird Wool Runners keep feet cozy and comfortable, while minimizing odor.
For the Queen:
(1) Plush Robe
Everyone deserves a new, cozy robe.
(2) Jade Facial Roller
De-stress with a Jade Facial Roller.
For the Nature Lover:
(1) Succulents Assortment
A nature lover can never have enough succulents!
(2) Mandala Wind Spinner
Get memorized by a Mandala Wind Spinner.
For the Hard To Please:
(1) Deep Cleaning Amazon Home Services
Let Amazon handle the spring cleaning.
(2) Family Names Throw Pillow
Family rooms can get an upgrade with a customizable Family Name Throw Pillow.
Let us know if you end up purchasing any of these gifts!