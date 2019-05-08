By Dani Nick
Filed Under:Gift Guide, Mother's Day, Mother’s Day 2019
Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Ariel Skelley


Follow CWPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) —  Attention, procrastinators: Mother’s Day is this weekend. If you haven’t shopped yet, we’re here to help! Check out our gift guide below.

For the Cook:

(1) My Family Cookbook

Never lose a family recipe again with this customizable recipe book that has enough space to include 80 recipes!

(2) Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering

Fans of Joanna Gaines will love this cookbook!

  • Click here to shop.

For the Chocoholic:

(1) Aurora Grace Chocolates

Hand painted chocolates, French macarons, and freshly baked pastries enough said.

  • Click here to shop.

(2) Marcie Blaine Artisanal Chocolates

From spiked egg nog to prosecco, you’re sure to find a unique chocolate flavor the mom in your life will love at Marcie Blaine.

  • Click here to shop.

For the Fitness Guru:

(1) Self-Rolling Smart Yoga Mat

Rolling your own yoga mat is so 2018. Let the mat do the work for you with a self-rolling yoga mat!

  • Click here to shop.

(2) AllBirds Wool Runners

AllBird Wool Runners keep feet cozy and comfortable, while minimizing odor.

  • Click here to shop.

For the Queen:

(1) Plush Robe

Everyone deserves a new, cozy robe.

  • Click here to shop.

(2) Jade Facial Roller

De-stress with a Jade Facial Roller.

  • Click here to shop.

For the Nature Lover: 

(1) Succulents Assortment

A nature lover can never have enough succulents!

  • Click here to shop.

(2) Mandala Wind Spinner

Get memorized by a Mandala Wind Spinner.

  • Click here to shop.

For the Hard To Please:

(1) Deep Cleaning Amazon Home Services 

Let Amazon handle the spring cleaning.

  • Click here to shop.

(2) Family Names Throw Pillow

Family rooms can get an upgrade with a customizable Family Name Throw Pillow.

  • Click here to shop.

Let us know if you end up purchasing any of these gifts! 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s