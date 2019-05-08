



By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Gina Rodriguez is officially off the market. The Jane the Virgin star married Joe LoCicero on Saturday, May 4. On Monday, she took to Instagram to share a video that gave her followers a glimpse into the newlyweds’ special day.

“May 4th, 2019 was absolute MAGIC. To my husband Joseph, I am yours forever,” Rodriguez wrote in part.

Justin Baldoni, Rodriguez’s Jane the Virgin co-star and “soul brother,” had an important job on the big day. He and Michael LoCicero, Rodriguez’s brother-in-law, serenaded the bride down the aisle.

Rodriguez and LoCicero met on the set of Jane the Virgin in 2016. Fast forward a couple of years, and the two announced their engagement in August 2018.

Congrats to the happy couple!