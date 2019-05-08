Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
By Dani Nick
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Gina Rodriguez is officially off the market. The Jane the Virgin star married Joe LoCicero on Saturday, May 4. On Monday, she took to Instagram to share a video that gave her followers a glimpse into the newlyweds’ special day.
“May 4th, 2019 was absolute MAGIC. To my husband Joseph, I am yours forever,” Rodriguez wrote in part.
“With that one kiss we got 100 new family members” my 9 year old niece, Mia ❤️Thank you to my mother in law for the wedding of my dreams. And the village that helped her! Special thank you to our soul brother @justinbaldoni and to my new brother Michael @mikelosaurusrex for singing me down the aisle. Mike, you have the voice of an angel. Love to our Videographers: @harrisonfilms To the greatest wedding planner, Laura @coutureconceptsny The genius behind the gorgeous flowers, Akvile @florasavenue And to our friend and brilliant Photographer: @sylvain_vincent May 4th, 2019 was absolute MAGIC. To my husband Joseph, I am yours forever. ❤️
Justin Baldoni, Rodriguez’s Jane the Virgin co-star and “soul brother,” had an important job on the big day. He and Michael LoCicero, Rodriguez’s brother-in-law, serenaded the bride down the aisle.
Rodriguez and LoCicero met on the set of Jane the Virgin in 2016. Fast forward a couple of years, and the two announced their engagement in August 2018.
Congrats to the happy couple!