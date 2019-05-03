



Philadelphia (CW Philly) — With the final season of iZombie underway, David Anders explained to Page Six who his villainous character, Blaine DeBeers, really is at his core.

Anders doesn’t think it’s fair to simply label Blaine the villain. Rather, he believes his character is misunderstood.

“That’s something I’ve been dealing with my entire career, playing these anti-heroes who walk the line. Ever since [playing Julian Sark on] Alias. I think playing a bad guy, you can’t just play him bad. He had a terrible upbringing, his dad was a p—k. There are reasons for him to be so s—y,” Anders explained. “It’s all about the Benjamins for Blaine. That really is more important than anything. Though, I think he probably would give up all the money he has to get Peyton [Aly Michalka’s character] back in his arms.”

So, what do viewers like about Seattle’s greedy brain dealer?

“I think it’s the charm and the wit,” Anders said. “At Comic-Con, before season three, [co-creator Rob Thomas] was at the other end of the stage, and I said, ‘I thought I’d be dead well before the end of this season, so the rest of this is just gravy.’ And then Rob chimed in, ‘David, I didn’t think you’d be alive either.’ I guess I earned my keep.”

And now, with the show in its fifth and final season, fans might be wondering what side of Blaine they will see, someone who is charismatic and engaging or the cunning, power-hungry leader of the zombie underworld.

According to Anders, viewers will see glimpses of both sides.

“So when you catch up with him, there’s the whole montage about how wonderful his life is. He wanted to be the kingpin of old Seattle, but maybe he’s just the kingpin of new Seattle. That’ll all go away. He gets a new apple in his eye, the lovely Paige Golightly. She plays a reporter who’s doing a piece on Blaine. He’s riding high and then he’s riding low,” he said.

Page Six also asked about Anders’ biggest takeaway from the show and what the future holds.

“I got life-long friends and family out of it [iZombie]. It’s not always the case. This has been a five-year honeymoon. We just consciously uncoupled. We didn’t get a divorce. And I got to be me. For this to be the closest character I’ve ever played to me, and be me out there, is a thing,” he said.

Though the series is ending, Anders will still be accessible to his loyal, zom-com fans.

“I have an album coming out. They’re using my music on the show,” he said. “I’m also planning on doing a podcast after every episode. We’ll have guests on, people from the show, Rob, and stuff like that. We’ll talk about the show – it’ll be like ‘After the “Walking Dead.”’

iZombie airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m. on The CW Philly.