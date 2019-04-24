April 23, 2019 (Burbank, CA) – The CW Network has renewed four additional primetime series for the 2019-2020 season, including second seasons for ALL AMERICAN, IN THE DARK,ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO and a seventh season of THE 100, it was announced today by Mark Pedowitz, President, The CW. This brings the total returning series renewed for the 2019-2020 season to 14, including all five of the new series that premiered this season.

“As we begin to plan for the 2019-2020 season, we’re thrilled to have this roster of 14 exceptionally creative and distinctive series, including all five first year shows, as the foundation on which to continue to build the multiplatform future of The CW,” said Pedowitz. “One of our key long-term goals has been to continually add more original programming all year round, especially in midseason and summer, and with these returning shows and the new series we’ll order as we get closer to the May upfront, next season on The CW is shaping up to be our most robust year round schedule yet.”

The series being ordered for the 2019-2020 broadcast year now include second seasons of all of The CW’s freshman series ALL AMERICAN, CHARMED, IN THE DARK, LEGACIES, and ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO, as well as new seasons of ARROW (Season 8), BLACK LIGHTNING (Season 3), DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (Season 5), DYNASTY (Season 3), THE FLASH (Season 6), RIVERDALE (Season 4), SUPERGIRL (Season 5), SUPERNATURAL (Season 15) and THE 100 (Season 7).

Specific premiere dates for each series will be announced at a later time.