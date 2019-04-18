April 17, 2019 (Burbank, CA) – Continuing its push for more year round programming, The CW’s Summer 2019 schedule is taking shape, as the network sets initial premiere dates, launching 11 original series throughout the summer, more than ever before, including six all new scripted and unscripted series as well as several returning favorites.

This summer, The CW’s line-up includes brand new episodes of WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?, PENN & TELLER: FOOL US, MASTERS OF ILLUSION, plus new seasons of BURDEN OF TRUTH and THE OUTPOST. The CW will also add six new series to its jam-packed original summer schedule including the previously announced British action drama BULLETPROOF starring Noel Clarke (“Star Trek: Into Darkness”) and Ashley Walters (“Top Boy”); the talent-variety showcase THE BIG STAGE; comedy game show HYPNOTIZE ME hosted by Taye Diggs (“All American”); investigative docu-series MYSTERIES DECODED; intergalactic action-adventure series PANDORA created by Mark A. Altman (“Castle”); and extreme sports docu-series RED BULL PEAKING. Dates and times will be announced later. Additionally, four of The CW’s midseason series JANE THE VIRGIN, IN THE DARK, THE 100 and iZOMBIE will all run deep into the summer months.

On Sunday, June 2 (8:00-9:00 PM), the taut legal drama BURDEN OF TRUTH, starring Kristin Kreuk returns to The CW Summer line-up. After fighting for the justice of five sick girls in her hometown of Millwood, corporate attorney Joanna Chang (Kristin Kreuk) finds herself at a top law firm in Winnipeg ready to make a fresh start away from her previous firm. There, a new client draws her into the shadowy world of hackers, activists, and a political movement that won’t take any prisoners. The case leads Joanna through many twists and turns, until she eventually becomes a killer’s target. Her estranged father tries to assist her, which leads to an event that will change both their lives forever. BURDEN OF TRUTH is produced by ICF Films, Eagle Vision and Entertainment One (eOne).

Continuing to ramp up its slate of original summer programming, The CW Network will premiere six new series starting with the ultimate talent showcase THE BIG STAGE, hosted by Elizabeth Stanton (“Elizabeth Stanton’s Great Big World”) and James Maslow (“Big Time Rush”), on Friday, June 7 (9:00-9:30 PM and 9:30-10:00 PM). THE BIG STAGE is the ultimate non-competitive platform for talented acts from around the world to display their mastery of performance, with disciplines ranging from singing and stand-up routines to impressive acrobatics and aerial dance, along with everything in between. THE BIG STAGE is executive produced by David McKenzie and David Martin for Associated Television International.

The CW’s successful summer trio of WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?, PENN & TELLER: FOOL US and MASTERS OF ILLUSION all make their return in June. The sixth season of MASTERS OF ILLUSION premieres with back-to-back new episodes Friday, June 7 (8:00-8:30 PM and 8:30-9:00 PM). On Monday June 17, the comedy magic series PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (8:00-9:00 PM) returns for a sixth season followed by all new episodes of the hit improv series WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (9:00-9:30 PM and 9:30-10:00 PM).

The fantasy-adventure series THE OUTPOST, starring Jessica Green, also returns for its second season on Thursday, July 11 (9:00-10:00 PM). Having defeated Dred and retaken the Outpost, Talon (Jessica Green) and Gwynn prepare for war. Talon delves deeper into demon summoning, while Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) recruits allies. The Prime Order trinity known as “The Three” reveal mysterious powers as they send spies, assassins, and a devastating weapon to the Outpost. As Talon uncovers the legacy of her people, she must decide who to trust, and separate her real friends from her enemies before the Prime Order attacks. Executive produced by Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner, THE OUTPOST is also executive produced by Electric Entertainment’s team of Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson and by Arrowstorm Entertainment’s team of Jason Faller and Kynan Griffin, who created the series. Jennifer Griffin of Arrowstorm Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media are also producing.

Adrenalin-fueled and packed with compelling characters, BULLETPROOF follows two undercover cops, Bishop (Noel Clarke, “Star Trek: Into Darkness”) and Pike (Ashley Walters, “Top Boy”) as they chase down hardened criminals in London’s East End. Despite their differences, Bishop and Pike work brilliantly together even when the chemistry between them looks set to explode. Full of grit and sometimes gloss, BULLETPROOF is stylish and funny with entertaining, riveting criminal cases in each episode. BULLETPROOF is from Vertigo Films and Company Pictures, with executive producers Allan Niblo (“Britannia,” “Monsters”), Michele Buck (“Endeavour,” “Midsomer Murders”), Judy Counihan (“No Man’s Land,” “Fresh Meat”), Nick Love (“The Football Factory,” “The Sweeney”), Noel Clarke, and Ashley Walters. BULLETPROOF, a Sky Original, was co-funded and distributed internationally by Sky Vision.

HYPNOTIZE ME is a comedy game show, hosted by Taye Diggs. Based on the hit U.K. format (“You’re Back In The Room”), the show features physical comedy and unpredictable situations, as contestants work together in teams and are challenged to complete a variety of simple, everyday tasks, from frosting a cake to blowing up balloons…after being hypnotized. With big money at stake, these contestants need to work together as a team. However, their entranced states cause hysterical hurdles that not only sabotage their progress, but reveal aspects of their personalities neither they, their family nor their friends have ever before witnessed! The series also features award-winning hypnotist Keith Barry, who stars in the original U.K. show, as resident hypnotist. HYPNOTIZE ME is produced by Tuesday’s Child and BBCLA Productions with executive producers Karen Smith (“Lego Masters”) and Joe Sungkur (“Dancing With The Stars”).

Over the course of each hour, the investigative documentary series MYSTERIES DECODED will delve deeper into some America’s greatest unsolved mysteries, exploring newly discovered evidence and utilizing high-tech tools in reopening each case. From Area 51 to the Salem Witch Trials, each investigation is led by Jennifer Marshall, an accomplished U.S. Navy veteran turned top-notch Private Investigator, as she mobilizes a team to embark on the formidable quest to bring closure to these long-lingering historical puzzles. MYSTERIES DECODED is from MorningStar Entertainment and executive produced by Gary Tarpinian and Paninee Theeranuntawat.

Set in the year 2199, PANDORA is a sci-fi action series about a resourceful young woman who has lost everything but finds a new life at Earth’s Space Training Academy where she and her friends learn to defend the galaxy from threats, both alien and human. When secrets about the nature of her own identity begin to surface, she must uncover the truth, and whether she will be humanity’s savior or the instrument of its destruction. PANDORA is executive produced by Mark A. Altman (“Castle”), Steve Kriozere (“NCIS”), Thomas P. Vitale, Karine Martin and Chris Phillip.

RED BULL PEAKING is an unfiltered, intimate portrait of athletes, told in their own words and experienced from their perspective, during the 72-hour period immediately before, during and after a landmark event in their career. These up-close and personal narratives include iconic extreme sports stars Kelly McGarry, James Stewart and Jenny Rissveds. RED BULL PEAKING is from Red Bull Media House and Indigenous Films, and is executive produced by Scott Bradfield, Charlie Rosene and Gus Roxburgh.

To recap:

Sundays, starting June 2

8-9 PM- BURDEN OF TRUTH

9-10 PM- SUPERNATURAL (R)

Monday, June 3

8-9 PM- MASTERS OF ILLUSION 21ST ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL (R)

9-10 PM- BURDEN OF TRUTH (R)

Friday, June 7

8-9 PM- MASTERS OF ILLUSION / MASTERS OF ILLUSION

9-10 PM- THE BIG STAGE / THE BIG STAGE

Monday, June 10

8-9 PM- MASTERS OF ILLUSION (R) / MASTERS OF ILLUSION (R)

9-10 PM- THE BIG STAGE (R) / THE BIG STAGE (R)

Fridays, starting June 14

8-9 PM- MASTERS OF ILLUSION / MASTERS OF ILLUSION (R)

9-10 PM- THE BIG STAGE / THE BIG STAGE (R)

Mondays, starting June 17

8-9 PM- PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

9-10 PM- WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? / WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (R)

Wednesdays, starting June 19

8-9 PM- PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (R)

9-10 PM- JANE THE VIRGIN

Thursdays, starting July 11

8-9:30 PM- IZOMBIE

9-10 PM- THE OUTPOST

Premiere dates for new summer series – PANDORA, MYSTERIES DECODED, HYPNOTIZE ME, BULLETPROOF and RED BULL PEAKING – will be announced later.