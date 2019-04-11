



By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Fans of The 100, we know you’re curious about the show’s new planet after last season’s major cliffhanger. For those who need a refresher, Earth has been demolished, and everyone went to sleep for 125 years in order to find a habitable place to live. Fortunately, E! News got scoop straight from the cast and crew on how they feel about their soon-to-be home.

After the season five finale, the show’s Executive Producer Jason Rothenberg previewed the new planet.

“It’s an Earth-like planet, we’ve seen it from space. It will pack many, many surprises, the creatures that we encounter are not things that would’ve been on Earth. You know, the threats and the mysteries, it’s just endless, you know, the sky’s literally the limit as far as what we can and hopefully will encounter,” Rothenberg told E! News. “You know, it’s survivable to humans, so it has to have a certain…as Monty says it’s in the Goldilocks zone of binary star system. So we know there’s two stars, we know there’s water and land and trees based on what we’ve seen from space. The rest is going to be revealed, obviously, as they touch down in season six.”

In November, E! visited The 100’s set in Vancouver to hear how the cast feels about touching down on the new planet.

“I had to read it about six times because it was very confusing. It’s very, very—it’s got so much sci-fi elements this season to the show…it’s really quite complicated,” Marie Avgeropoulos [Octavia Blake] said.

Bob Morley, who portrays Bellamy Blake, said preparing for the new season was like having déjà vu.

“For me as an actor, I’m like, yeah, this is kind of funny, because it does feel like the show’s been recreated. We’re doing a new planet, and I think there are even some lines about déjà vu or ‘we’ve done this before,’ or this, that, and the other.” he said. “So there are callbacks for sure. It’s once again building a world. We’ve had the last five seasons kind of fleshing out the Grounder mythology and all that, so this year, it’s much more figuring out a new world and building that story behind those new people that we come across.”

Lindsey Morgan [Raven Reyes] was thrilled to hear about the new world and thinks season six could be her favorite one yet.

“I loved it. This may be my favorite season, like when we were being pitched it, I remember I went to the writer’s room and I come home—and I’m living with Tasya and Jarod by the way, and I was like in the kitchen with them—I was like, this is the best season yet. And I was so kind of hyped up on it. It’s really creative and it’s something we haven’t done yet, but it fits so well into the realm of The 100. It’s really cool,” she explained.

And, Richard Harmon, who plays John Murphy on the show, was shocked by how different the set looks this year from previous seasons.

“The planet’s going to be nuts. It’s gonna look oddly Vancouver-like, but they did such an amazing job this year of actually being able to switch it up, kind of where we shoot, and show the difference, and that’s the lovely thing about shooting in Vancouver…The planet has a very interesting and cool look to it this season. I thought I was on the wrong set. This is still The 100, right?” Harmon said.

Who’s excited to see the new “Earth-like planet”? Sound off in the comments!

Season six of The 100 premieres on Tuesday, April 30 at 9 p.m. on The CW Philly.