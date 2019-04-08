



By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Pamela Sue Martin, who portrayed TV’s original Nancy Drew in ABC’s The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries (1977-79), will guest star in The CW’s pilot.

Instead of acting as a clever teen detective like she did in the 70s, Martin will play an adviser to Nancy [Kennedy McMann] this time around. See below for her official character description.

“Martin will play Harriet Grosset, a small-town psychic who offers her talents to help Nancy investigate a murder — and ends up delivering an otherworldly clue that neither of them bargained for.”

According to Deadline, “the name of the character appears to be paying homage to Nancy Drew’s origins: author Harriet Adams is credited with shaping up the literary character and early storylines, while Grosset & Dunlap was the publisher of the first books in the series.”

This is not the first time The CW has cast actors from original, iconic series in the network’s many reboots.

Lynda Carter, who played TV’s Wonder Woman from 1975–79, was cast as President Olivia Marsdin in The CW’s Supergirl. Additionally, John Wesley Shipp, the original red speedster, was cast as Barry Allen’s dad in The Flash.

Martin’s casting follows last month’s announcement of Freddie Prinze Jr. joining the pilot as Carson Drew, Nancy’s father. At this point, a premiere date for the untitled Nancy Drew pilot has not been announced.

Who’s looking forward to the potential new CW series? Sound off in the comments!