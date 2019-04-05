



By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — While at VegasCon 2019, Supernatural stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles [The Winchester Brothers] explained why it was the right time for the hit CW series to end with its 15th season.

“This was a community decision. The network and studio did not say like, ‘Hey guys, get outta here, you’re done,'” said Padalecki, who started off the conversation.

“It wasn’t an easy decision,” Ackles continued. “It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out.”

Ackles elaborated on the tough decision-making process, noting that it was important to give fans an ending they deserved.

“It was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to this show that we could by going out strong,” he explained. “It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. I think everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon, and so it was just taking that leap of faith and going like, ‘Well guys, let’s get out the paint and paint that finish line, and hold our heads high, because what we’ve accomplished is unlike any other,'” he said.

While wrapping up on stage, Ackles left the audience with a positive message, “We’re not done. We have a whole ‘nother year, so I didn’t get sad at the end of my junior of high school going, ‘I’m so sad it’s over. No, I’ve still got an entire senior year to go!'”

Supernatural airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m. on The CW Philly.