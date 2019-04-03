



By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Overwatch, out. After seven years of portraying the smart and quirky Felicity Smoak, A.K.A. Overwatch, Emily Bett Rickards is leaving Arrow ahead of its final season. The actress announced the news on Instagram on Saturday, March 30.

“Felicity and I are a very tight two, but after one through seven, we will be saying goodbye to you,” Rickards wrote in part. See below for her full farewell message.

After the big announcement, Arrow’s executive producers, Greg Berlanti and Beth Schwartz, issued the following statement:

“We’ve had the pleasure of working with Emily since season one and in those past seven years she has brought one of TV’s most beloved characters to life, and although we’re heartbroken to see both Emily and Felicity leave the show, we’re completely supportive of Emily and her future endeavors. She will always have a family at Arrow.”

Rickards’ on-screen husband Stephen Amell posted a throwback photo on Twitter of Felicity’s Arrow debut from seven years ago.

The Green Arrow also shared his thoughts on his co-star’s exit on his Instagram Story. “I need until Monday. For now, I love you,” Amell wrote.

Will you miss seeing Felicity in the show’s final season? Sound off in the comments!