



By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Dominique Deveraux, a character from the original Dynasty, is being added to The CW’s reboot, and former ER star Michael Michele has landed the recurring role.

Michele posted a picture of an article about the casting on Instagram.

“Honored and excited to join the amazing cast of Dynasty! I love coming back to Atlanta in this incredible, dynamic role created by the one and only, Ms Diahann Carroll in the original Dynasty. #dynasty #diahanncarroll,” she captioned her post.

As the casting news spread, fans tweeted supportive messages to Michele.

Kat Chandler, who worked with Michele on OWN’s Queen Sugar, said, “Congrats to this Queen! @MichaelMichele”

“That was a powerful role played by a powerful woman. As a strong woman yourself, I am confident you’d do the role justice,” Stanley Bentu tweeted.

Thank you kindly. There’s only one Ms Diahann Carroll.💫🔥 https://t.co/BrnNX4GCrP — MichaelMichele (@MichaelMichele) March 24, 2019

Others expressed concerns over Michele accurately depicting such an iconic character, but the actress assured them she’ll do her best to do the role justice.

Agreed. And no one can EVER be Ms Diahann Carroll. Ever. So, what I WILL do, is create my version of Dominique and give all credit to the woman whom originated the role. She was the first! 🙏🏼🙌🏽 #Dynasty https://t.co/trUiE55NG7 — MichaelMichele (@MichaelMichele) March 27, 2019

Deal! You watch, and I’ll do what I’ve done for 25-plus yrs- create a persona for the tv viewers to hopefully enjoy. #dynasty @TheCW https://t.co/Yj3HIl1LAi — MichaelMichele (@MichaelMichele) March 27, 2019

According to Deadline, “Dominique Deveraux is the matriarch of the Colby family and half-sister of Blake Carrington, a fabulously elegant, self-made woman, known for her outrageous fashion sense and penchant for drama.” Deveraux’s storyline will pick up with her “returning to Atlanta after a long stint in New York City where she spent the past several years seeking fame and adulation… to no avail. Now Dominique is home to reconnect with her estranged children.”

Michele’s casting follows the recent exit of Nicollette Sheridan, who played Alexis Carrington on The CW series.

“Nicollette Sheridan will be leaving DYNASTY in order to focus on some personal family responsibilities. She was a valuable asset to the show and we wish her continued success in the future,” CBS Television Studios and The CW said in a statement.

Dominique Deveraux will be introduced in the last three episodes of season two. Who’s ready for her grand entrance? Sound off in the comments!