Photo Credit: The CW


By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) —  After a 15-year long run, Supernatural will be ending after its upcoming season. The show’s stars, Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, and Misha Collins, announced the news in a video they posted on their social media accounts on Friday, March 22. 

“Hey #SPNFamily here’s a little message from @JensenAckles @mishacollins and me. I’m so grateful for the family that’s been built because of the show. Excuse me while i go cry,” Padalecki captioned the post.

“Though we’re very, very excited about moving into our 15th season, it will be our last,” Ackles announced in the video. “Fifteen years of a show that has certainly changed my life; I know it’s changed these two guys’ life, and we just wanted you to hear from us that though we’re excited about next year, it will be the finale… a big grand finale of an institution.”

Watch their message below.

Collins posted the same video to Twitter with the caption, “It’s been a hell of a run, and we couldn’t be more grateful for all of it. No matter what, we’ll always all be #SPNFamily.”

And Ackles teased fans, “Well, it’s official. One more round for the Winchester brothers. Though nothing ever really ends in Supernatural…does it? 😉”

On the heels of the big announcement, Padalecki shared a throwback photo on Instagram of him and Ackles from the first season of the show with the hashtag, #WinchestersNeverDie.

We want to hear from you, Supernatural fans- what do you think of this news?

