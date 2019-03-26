Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
By Dani Nick
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — After a 15-year long run, Supernatural will be ending after its upcoming season. The show’s stars, Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, and Misha Collins, announced the news in a video they posted on their social media accounts on Friday, March 22.
“Hey #SPNFamily here’s a little message from @JensenAckles @mishacollins and me. I’m so grateful for the family that’s been built because of the show. Excuse me while i go cry,” Padalecki captioned the post.
“Though we’re very, very excited about moving into our 15th season, it will be our last,” Ackles announced in the video. “Fifteen years of a show that has certainly changed my life; I know it’s changed these two guys’ life, and we just wanted you to hear from us that though we’re excited about next year, it will be the finale… a big grand finale of an institution.”
Watch their message below.
Collins posted the same video to Twitter with the caption, “It’s been a hell of a run, and we couldn’t be more grateful for all of it. No matter what, we’ll always all be #SPNFamily.”
And Ackles teased fans, “Well, it’s official. One more round for the Winchester brothers. Though nothing ever really ends in Supernatural…does it? 😉”
On the heels of the big announcement, Padalecki shared a throwback photo on Instagram of him and Ackles from the first season of the show with the hashtag, #WinchestersNeverDie.
Dear #spnfamily , Season 1 @jensenackles and I want you to know that next season, SEASON 15, will be the last season of #supernatural. I am so incredibly grateful for the family that we’ve all built together. I love y’all and am more appreciative of y’all than my meager vocabulary could hope to describe. I’m also typing through tears. So, please forgive me. ‘Til next time. #WinchestersNeverDie
