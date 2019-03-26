



By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Entertainment Tonight caught up with Crazy Ex-Girlfriend creators Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna at this year’s PaleyFest LA, where they reflected on their favorite memories from the show, including men and musical numbers.

ET’s Courtney Tezeno asked the ladies who they really wanted Rebecca to end up with, but they couldn’t pick just one.

“We love all the men in the show, and they’ve been on journeys that are as profound as the ones Rebecca’s been on. So, that was really fun for us to write everyone’s evolution,” McKenna said while Bloom nodded in agreement.

Though Bloom couldn’t choose one exceptional relationship, she does have a stand-out musical number.

“When we filmed the number ‘Heavy Boobs,’ to demonstrate what I wanted a piece of blocking to be, I was braless at a choreography rehearsal, and our choreographer, Kathryn Burns, was like show me what you mean by ‘If I swung them in your face you’d be like, ‘Oh my god, that hurts,'” Bloom recalled. “So, there’s a slow-mo video of me, at Kat’s request, to demonstrate a dance move with my braless bosom, hitting her in the face… it’s great.”

With the season finale just two weeks away, the days of original, unique songs like ‘Heavy Boobs’ are coming to an end. So, Tezeno had to know the likelihood of seeing Crazy Ex-Girlfriend on Broadway one day.

According to McKenna, it’s a possibility but not something viewers should expect anytime soon.

“It’s [Broadway] something we want to do, but it’s pie in the sky at this point. We’ve talked to a few people, but we haven’t made any decisions, and we’ve barely had time to talk about it,” she explained.

While Broadway is uncertain, Bloom and McKenna’s close-knit relationship is a definite. The two showrunners have formed a strong bond over the years. Bloom even sang at McKenna’s son’s bar mitzvah, and McKenna gave a toast at Bloom’s wedding.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend airs Friday nights at 9 p.m. on The CW Philly, with its series finale airing April 5.