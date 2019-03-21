



By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — During the Television Critics Association Press Tour in January, The CW announced early renewals to 10 of its primetime series for the 2019-2020 season. Freshman series All American was missing from the list, but fans are hoping the series gets the green light for a second season.

Next week is the season finale of #AllAmerican. I think we need some good news. Please #RenewAllAmerican. pic.twitter.com/zm57xczli2 — Ty (@TyTyJohnson25) March 14, 2019

Who do I have to speak to to make sure #AllAmerican gets a 2nd season? @TheCW @CWAllAmerican pic.twitter.com/QWsGzx9zqm — Shanice (@ViintageSoul) March 14, 2019

#AllAmerican is so good when it gets to Netflix folks need to watch it I want a season 2!! — I’m Keyla (@Shanee_Way_) March 16, 2019

The CW’s President Mark Pedowitz was asked about the show’s fate during the TCA Press Tour, and he explained that the decision whether or not to renew will come at a later date.

We are extremely proud of that show. We think the production quality and storytelling of that show are up there with Jane [the Virgin] and Crazy Ex [-Girlfriend]. At this point, this is nothing to do about the show. We are going to sit down in May and figure out what our needs are at that moment. I am very positive about it. It’ll be a conversation with the scheduling room, but it is a show that I am proud to support.

The season finale of All American aired on Wednesday, March 20. Who’s hoping for another season? Sound off in the comments!