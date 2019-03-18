



By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Nineties heartthrob Freddie Prinze Jr. has joined the cast of The CW’s untitled Nancy Drew pilot.

Prinze will portray Nancy’s dad, Carson Drew, who’s described as “a dynamic attorney who has become estranged from Nancy following the recent death of his beloved wife. But his attempts to reconnect with his daughter run aground when Nancy’s murder investigation reveals unsettling secrets from Carson’s own past.”

As previously reported, Kennedy McMann has been cast as Nancy, and Tunji Kasim will be playing Nancy’s secret flame, Nick.

Prinze’s film credits include I Know What You Did Last Summer, She’s All That, and Scooby-Doo. His small screen credits include Bones, 24, and most recently, I Mom So Hard, a new pilot from CBS.

Who’s looking forward to seeing Prinze in his new role as Carson Drew? Sound off in the comments!