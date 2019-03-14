Filed Under:Spring 2019, What's Trending
Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Andreas Kuehn


By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Spring is in the air here in Philly, and the warm weather might have you craving a change. How about a fresh haircut? Recently, stars are snipping their long locks into blunt bobs. Check out some of the A-listers rocking the fun hairstyle below.

Khloe Kardashian posted a selfie debuting her short do back in February. “Im addicted to my short hair,” she wrote.

Emma Roberts got a fresh cut in February, too.

Back to basics 💇🏻‍♀️

Irina Shayk shared a close-up of her blunt bob on Feb. 27.

On March 8, Mandy Moore took to Instagram to show off her new cut. “Surprise! I got a chop,” the actress said.

“Your mom got a hair cut and she is FEELING IT,” Kristen Bell captioned in her latest selfie.

And Lucy Hale, The CW’s very own Katy Keene, has rocked a bob for almost a year now, but she’s back to her brunette roots after going blonde for a while.

Are you a fan of the blunt bob? Sound off in the comments!

