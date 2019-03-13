



By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — The Salvatore School will host the Miss Mystic Falls pageant on this week's episode of Legacies, and the cast has their opinions on who should win the title.

Last year, TV Guide visited the set of Legacies, and they asked the show’s stars who they thought was deserving of the crown. Of the seven cast members questioned, four picked the blonde-hair, blue-eyed witch, Lizzie Saltzman!

Danielle Rose Russell [Hope] was one of the stars who picked Lizzie, and to her, it was the “obvious” choice.

“Lizzie Saltzman would be Miss Mystic Falls. I mean that’s an obvious. Hope would want nothing to do with that,” she said.

Matthew Davis [Alaric], Peyton Alex Smith [Rafael], and Kaylee Bryant [Josie] all agreed Lizzie would win the pageant.

But Jenny Boyd, who portrays Lizzie, thought otherwise.

“Oh, I would want it to be Lizzie,” the actress jokingly said. “No, I mean we’re all in the running for it. It’ll probably be Hope.”

Aria Shahghasemi thought the contest could come down to Josie or MG.

Shahghasemi expanded on his latter, unpopular choice and said, “I mean he’s [MG] not a woman, but he’s like the perfect showman; he’d be great on that stage.”

Quincy Fouse [MG] had a difficult time deciding.

“It could literally be any one of these girls… Hope, she gets so developed and that’s definitely something she could come into. Josie, she’s just a heart of gold, but then Lizzie is like such a driving force. I honestly can’t answer the question,” he said.

So, who do you think will take home the title? Sound off in the comments!