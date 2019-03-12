Filed Under:Jacqueline Grace Lopez, Jane the Novela, Jane The Virgin, Jane The Virgin Spinoff, Marcia Cross
By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Marcia Cross, who starred in ABC’s dramedy series Desperate Housewives, has been cast in a lead role in Jane the Novela.

Jacqueline Grace Lopez, who will portray the show’s protagonist, Estela, took to Instagram to share her excitement about Cross joining the cast.

“Just finished a pre-read with this TV legend and friends, she is SO GOOD,” Lopez teased.

Details about Cross’s character are still under wraps.

Jane the Virgin returns to The CW Philly for its final season on Wednesday, March 27. Stay tuned for a Jane the Novela premiere date.

