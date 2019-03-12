



By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Lucy Hale has landed the title role in the Riverdale spinoff, Katy Keene.

Multiple sources announced the casting news on Monday afternoon, and hours later, Hale confirmed the reports on Twitter.

“Well I’m slightly freaking out ! Thank you @archiecomics / @writerras / @thecw / @warnerbrostv / @thatthingofwhen for trusting me to be your KATY KEENE. my heart is bursting,” she wrote.

Hale’s character, Katy Keene, is described as, “an aspiring fashion designer trying to find her way in the Big Apple, while also trying to maintain her friendships and a dating life.”

Ashleigh Murray, who will be playing her Riverdale character, Josie McCoy, in the spinoff, took to Twitter to share her thoughts on Hale’s casting.

“We’ve found the Keenest Katy! @lucyhale,” Murray wrote.

Katy Keene marks Hale’s return to The CW, as she starred in Life Sentence last year. Previously, from 2010 until 2017, she portrayed Aria Montgomery in Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars.