Filed Under:Jensen Ackles, King Bacchus LI, Mardi Gras 2019, Supernatural
Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Erika Goldring/ Contributor


Follow CWPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Instead of playing his usual role, a supernatural hunter, Jensen Ackles was royalty for the day on Sunday, March 3. The actor reigned as King Bacchus LI in the 2019 Krewe Of Bacchus Parade. 

Ackles posted a photo of himself decked out in his elaborate costume on Instagram. “King Bacchus LI…here we go!!! Mardi Gras 2019,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram

King Bacchus LI…here we go!!! Mardi Gras 2019

A post shared by Jensen Ackles (@jensenackles) on

The parade has grown and attracted a number of notable celebrities over its 51-year history. Will Ferrell, Andy Garcia, and J.K. Simmons, just to name a few, have all portrayed King Bacchus in past years.

This year’s theme was “Starring Louisiana, based on movies and television shows filmed in Louisiana, the Hollywood of the South.”

Click through the slideshow below for photos from the 2019 celebration.

Do you think Ackles made a good king or he should he stick to hunting monsters? Sound off in the comments!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s