



By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Instead of playing his usual role, a supernatural hunter, Jensen Ackles was royalty for the day on Sunday, March 3. The actor reigned as King Bacchus LI in the 2019 Krewe Of Bacchus Parade.

Ackles posted a photo of himself decked out in his elaborate costume on Instagram. “King Bacchus LI…here we go!!! Mardi Gras 2019,” he wrote.

The parade has grown and attracted a number of notable celebrities over its 51-year history. Will Ferrell, Andy Garcia, and J.K. Simmons, just to name a few, have all portrayed King Bacchus in past years.

This year’s theme was “Starring Louisiana, based on movies and television shows filmed in Louisiana, the Hollywood of the South.”

Click through the slideshow below for photos from the 2019 celebration.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MARCH 04: Wooden-wheeled wagons carry The Krewe of Proteus as they roll along the traditional Uptown parade route with the theme 'Travel and Treasures of the Silk Road' on March 4, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MARCH 04: Wooden-wheeled wagons carry The Krewe of Proteus as they roll along the traditional Uptown parade route with the theme 'Travel and Treasures of the Silk Road' on March 4, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MARCH 04: The King of Proteus, whose identity is never revealed to the public, leads his krewe's parade along the traditional Uptown parade route with the theme 'Travel and Treasures of the Silk Road' on March 4, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MARCH 03: The Krewe of Bacchus parade takes place on the traditional Uptown parade route with the theme "Starring Louisiana," reflecting movies and television shows filmed in Louisiana, on March 3, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MARCH 03: The Krewe of Bacchus parade takes place on the traditional Uptown parade route with the theme "Starring Louisiana," reflecting movies and television shows filmed in Louisiana, on March 3, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MARCH 03: The Krewe of Bacchus parade takes place on the traditional Uptown parade route with the theme "Starring Louisiana," reflecting movies and television shows filmed in Louisiana, on March 3, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MARCH 04: The Orpheus Leviathan float, with smoke and fiber optic lights, rolls down Napolean Avenue in the 2019 Krewe of Orpheus Parade on March 4, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MARCH 03: Actor Jensen Ackles reigns as Bacchus LI on March 3, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MARCH 03: Actor Jensen Ackles reigns as Bacchus LI on March 3, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Do you think Ackles made a good king or he should he stick to hunting monsters? Sound off in the comments!