



By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — After a successful and exciting seven-year run, Oliver Queen is putting down his bow and arrow. On Wednesday, March 6, Stephen Amell, who plays the infamous hooded vigilante on Arrow, announced on Twitter that The CW series will end after its eighth season.

Playing Oliver Queen has been the greatest professional experience of my life… but you can’t be a vigilante forever. Arrow will return for a final run of 10 episodes this Fall. There’s so much to say… for now I just want to say thank you. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) March 6, 2019

With over 9,000 comments, Amell’s tweet was well-received by the Arrow fandom.

“So sad to hear it’s ending, but thanks you for your role in bringing this universe to life,” one fan wrote.

So sad to hear it's ending, but thanks you for your role in bringing this universe to life. ❤️ — ashley (@shyesplease) March 6, 2019

Another fan thanked Amell for being “the best Oliver Queen.”

Thank you for being the best Oliver Queen ❤️ — Adam ➰🏳️‍🌈🐍 (@abnormallyadam) March 6, 2019

And, Jenny is grateful to Amell for allowing fans to be “part of the journey.”

OMG! I love Oliver Queen so much, I'm really going to miss the character you brought to life. Thank you for letting fans be part of the journey. pic.twitter.com/7rUllaop5b — Jenny (@georgishly) March 6, 2019

The show’s executive producers, Marc Guggenheim, Greg Berlanti, and Beth Schwartz, released a statement as well.

“This was a difficult decision to come to, but like every hard decision we’ve made for the past seven years, it was with the best interests of Arrow in mind. We’re heartened by the fact that Arrow has birthed an entire universe of shows that will continue on for many years to come. We’re excited about crafting a conclusion that honors the show, its characters and its legacy and are grateful to all the writers, producers, actors, and — more importantly — the incredible crew that has sustained us and the show for over seven years.”

What do you think of this news? Are you prepared to say goodbye to Star City in the fall? Sound off in the comments!

Arrow airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. on The CW Philly.