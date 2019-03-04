



By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Tunji Kasim has been cast as the male lead opposite Kennedy McMann in the untitled Nancy Drew pilot.

According to Deadline, “Kasim will play Ned ‘Nick’ Nickerson, Nancy’s secret flame. Nick is a former high school athlete with a mysterious past, who should be on full scholarship to a top university. Instead, he’s working as a car mechanic when he winds up a suspect in the murder along with Nancy — leading her to uncover a shocking motive from his past. But whether Nick’s a victim of circumstance or something far more sinister remains to be seen.”

Kasim is known for his role as Joe Bailey in E4’s series Nearly Famous. He’s also starring in The Good Liar, a film that will be released in November 2019.