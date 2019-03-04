Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
By Dani Nick
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Bob Morley, who portrays the strong and protective Bellamy Blake on The 100, took to Twitter on Wednesday, Feb. 27, to address fat shaming and depression.
Over the summer, when season 5 of The CW series was wrapping up, Morley had knee surgery. As a result, he was unable to walk for months and struggled with depression.
Morley’s co-stars were quick to show their support. Michael Beach retweeted Morley’s post adding a smiling face with hearts emoji.
“Dear Bob, You’re hot. That’s all I wanted to Say. Xoxo,” Adina Porter wrote.
Morley’s fans also came to his defense, sharing tons of loving, supportive messages.
Later, Morley expressed his gratitude for the “outpouring of love.”
The 100 returns for its sixth season on Tuesday, April 30 at 9 p.m. on The CW Philly.