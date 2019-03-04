



By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Bob Morley, who portrays the strong and protective Bellamy Blake on The 100, took to Twitter on Wednesday, Feb. 27, to address fat shaming and depression.

Over the summer, when season 5 of The CW series was wrapping up, Morley had knee surgery. As a result, he was unable to walk for months and struggled with depression.

"Fat shame" me all you want, knee surgery, not being able to walk and depression that ensues doesn't come close to your opinions. Love and respect, be kind, be well — Bob Morley (@WildpipM) February 27, 2019

Morley’s co-stars were quick to show their support. Michael Beach retweeted Morley’s post adding a smiling face with hearts emoji.

“Dear Bob, You’re hot. That’s all I wanted to Say. Xoxo,” Adina Porter wrote.

Morley’s fans also came to his defense, sharing tons of loving, supportive messages.

we love you bob don't listen to the haters ♡ — van loves cal (@hoodbabylon) February 27, 2019

Your strength and light shine through, and that is so admirable. Thank you for being an inspiration for me everyday. Much love to you 💙 — Essie | Paw (@Pawprinter1) February 27, 2019

this broke my heart. i'm so sorry people are saying those thing to you.

i hope you feel better soon. all the love 💕💕 — Melissa ☀️☀️ (@msmelissadawn) February 27, 2019

Later, Morley expressed his gratitude for the “outpouring of love.”

I usually have a thicker skin when it comes to others opinions, but I guess some just tapped right into my insecurities. I thank you all for your outpouring of love. Be kind, be well. — Bob Morley (@WildpipM) February 27, 2019

The 100 returns for its sixth season on Tuesday, April 30 at 9 p.m. on The CW Philly.