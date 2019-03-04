Filed Under:Bob Morley, The 100
Photo Credit: The CW


Follow CWPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Bob Morley, who portrays the strong and protective Bellamy Blake on The 100, took to Twitter on Wednesday, Feb. 27, to address fat shaming and depression.

Over the summer, when season 5 of The CW series was wrapping up, Morley had knee surgery. As a result, he was unable to walk for months and struggled with depression.

Morley’s co-stars were quick to show their support. Michael Beach retweeted Morley’s post adding a smiling face with hearts emoji.

“Dear Bob, You’re hot. That’s all I wanted to Say. Xoxo,” Adina Porter wrote.

Morley’s fans also came to his defense, sharing tons of loving, supportive messages.

Later, Morley expressed his gratitude for the “outpouring of love.”

The 100 returns for its sixth season on Tuesday, April 30 at 9 p.m. on The CW Philly.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s