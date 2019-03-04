Filed Under:Jacqueline Grace Lopez, Jane the Novela, Jane The Virgin, Jane The Virgin Spinoff
Photo Credit: The CW


Follow CWPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — A Jane the Virgin spinoff is in the works at The CW, and the series has found its leading lady. Jacqueline Grace Lopez, who starred in Hulu’s series East Los High, will play Estela in Jane the Novela. 

The actress shared her excitement about the casting on Instagram, writing in part, “Beyond blessed. It takes hard work. But this. T H I S. Makes it all worth it. ❤️❤️❤️  I cannot wait to share this story with you.”

Her character, Estela, is described as “an up and coming art curator who has spent years playing it safe and coloring within the lines.” But that quiet lifestyle doesn’t last forever. According to Deadline, “a shocking secret changes everything and forces her [Estela] to live a double life.”

Jane the Virgin returns to The CW Philly for its final season on Wednesday, March 27. Stay tuned for a Jane the Novela premiere date.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s