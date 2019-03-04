



By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — A Jane the Virgin spinoff is in the works at The CW, and the series has found its leading lady. Jacqueline Grace Lopez, who starred in Hulu’s series East Los High, will play Estela in Jane the Novela.

The actress shared her excitement about the casting on Instagram, writing in part, “Beyond blessed. It takes hard work. But this. T H I S. Makes it all worth it. ❤️❤️❤️ I cannot wait to share this story with you.”

Her character, Estela, is described as “an up and coming art curator who has spent years playing it safe and coloring within the lines.” But that quiet lifestyle doesn’t last forever. According to Deadline, “a shocking secret changes everything and forces her [Estela] to live a double life.”

Jane the Virgin returns to The CW Philly for its final season on Wednesday, March 27. Stay tuned for a Jane the Novela premiere date.