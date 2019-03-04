



By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Earlier this week, we reported that Brooke Shields was cast in The CW’s Glamorous pilot, and now, the lead role has been filled. Ben J. Pierce, who recently starred in Fuller House, will portray Marco, “a gender non-conforming recent high school graduate who lands the gig of a lifetime interning at a cosmetics company whose products he panned on YouTube.”

Pierce has a lot in common with his new character. He started his career as a beauty vlogger and has been vocal about his journey of coming out.

The 20-year-old actor is looking forward to his new role. “Welp. secret is out and my mascara has been running all week. couldn’t be more thankful to be a part of something so special with the glamorous family 😭♥️ @thecw,” he wrote on Instagram.

Additionally, Pierson Fodé from The Bold and the Beautiful, has been cast as Shield’s son in the series, Chad. The character is openly gay and described as “an ambitious alpha male, buttoned-down and unsophisticated, with a personality and wardrobe that would be more at home on Wall Street than the beauty industry.”

Fodé took to Instagram to share the news, writing in part, “Huge congrats to @miss_benny ✨ excited to work together!”

Stay tuned for a premiere date.