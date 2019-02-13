



By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Rachel Skarsten has been cast as the villain in The CW’s Batwoman pilot. The former Reign actress will portray Alice, a violent enemy of Batwoman [Ruby Rose].

Deadline likened Alice to Batman’s infamous enemy, The Joker.

“If Batwoman had a Joker, it would be Alice, the leader of her Lewis Carroll–inspired Wonderland Gang. Swinging unpredictably between maniacal and charming, Alice has made it her mission to undermine Gotham’s sense of security.”

Skarsten took to social media to share her excitement over her new role writing in part, “Just call me Alice.”

Who’s looking forward to seeing Skarsten in the Batwoman pilot? Sound off in the comments!