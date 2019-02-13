Filed Under:chad michael murray, riverdale
Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Phillip Faraone/ Stringer


By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Viewers will soon see Chad Michael Murray back on The CW, but this time, he won’t be on the basketball court in Tree Hill. Murray, who played Lucas Scott on One Tree Hill, has landed a recurring role in season 3 of Riverdale. 

The actor will portray a villainous cult leader, Edgar Evernever. The character has been discussed on previous episodes of Riverdale but has yet to make in appearance. Check out Evernever’s official description below. 

“As the enigmatic leader of the cult-like Farm, Edgar arrives in Riverdale to spread his teachings and heal the ravaged soul of this once wholesome town. Edgar is a charming, handsome guru, but is he hiding a more sinister agenda?” 

Murray took to Twitter to share the news. “#Evernever Hang on tight coz it’s gonna be a wild ride 😳@CW_Riverdale @TheCW,” he teased.


Who’s looking forward to meeting Edgar Evernever? Sound off in the comments!

Riverdale airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on The CW Philly.

